Suspects charged in deadly kidnapping case appear in court; more details released about shooting

CONROE, Texas - Pieces of the puzzle are coming together in a kidnapping case which led to a botched rescue raid by the FBI after the kidnapping victim was shot to death by an FBI agent early Thursday, according to authorities.

Three suspects -- Jimmy Tony Sanchez, Nicholas Chase Cunningham and Sophia Perez Heath -- appeared in court Friday in Montgomery County.

"The two males have been charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery," Conroe Police Chief Philip Dupuis told NewsFix . "The female has been charged with aggravated kidnapping."

Sanchez and Cunningham are being held without bond.

The bond for Heath has been set at $1 million.

The deadly drama began at a home on Tyler Street in Conroe, where a father-- Ulises Valladares-- and his 12-year-old son were victims of a home invasion on Wednesday morning.

Court affidavits reveal the two victims were bound with grey duct tape.

Police say Cunningham and Sanchez kidnapped the father and took him away at gunpoint.

Valladares' son was able to later escape the ransacked home and call police.

The two suspects contacted Valladares' brother and demanded a ransom of $20,000 for his safe return, according to court documents.

Using the ransom callers' phone number, police were able to trace the location of Cunningham and Sanchez to a Best Western hotel in Webster, Texas, where authorities moved in and arrested the pair.

According to charging documents, Cunningham then told authorities Valladares was being held by his girlfriend-- Heath-- at her northeast Houston home.

When FBI agents moved in to rescue Valladares just before 4 a.m. on Thursday, an agent fired his weapon, which ended up killing the kidnapping victim.

Valladares was still bound with duct tape, according to a court affidavit.

The FBI's Shooting Incident Review Team arrived from Washington, D.C. to further investigate the shooting.

The FBI issued a statement that read, in part, "The FBI takes very seriously any shooting incidents involving our agents and as such have an effective, time-tested process for addressing them."

In yet another bizarre twist, court papers reveal the victim-- Valladares-- was actually related to Cunningham-- who is married to Valladares' cousin.

Conroe Police confirm Valladares' son has been told his father has died.