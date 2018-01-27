PHOTOS: 35th annual Houston Auto Show brings cool cars, Mardi Gras to NRG Center

HOUSTON –The 2018 Houston Auto Show closed out the first month of the new year by covering more than 800,000 square feet of NRG Center with today’s newest vehicles from the world’s top automakers.

The 35th annual Houston Auto Show brought the automotive world and “Mardi Gras” to Houston on Jan. 24 to Jan. 28 at the NRG Center.

Attendees were allowed to see, touch, drive and experience well-known, top-notch automobiles in the world.

Produced by the Houston Automobile Dealers Association and presented by Houston Chronicle, the Houston Auto Show is known as the largest auto show of the south.

Several sneak peeks were made during the four-day event from RAM, revealing its new 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 on Tuesday night .

Nearly 40 vehicle manufacturers participated in the 2018 Houston Auto Show; Acura, Alfa Romeo, Aston Martin, Audi, BMW, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Ford, Genesis, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jaguar, JEEP, Kia, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Lexus, Lincoln, Mazda, Maserati, Mercedes Benz, MINI, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Porsche, Ram, Toyota, Scion, Subaru, Volkswagen and Volvo.

Check out some of the cool photos, courtesy of Egidio Narvaez.

For more photos and videos of the 2018 Houston Auto Show, visit www.houstonautoshow.com.