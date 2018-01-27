46 Tons of Mardi Gras beads found in New Orleans catch basins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Throw me something, mister!

New Orleans is coming up on another Mardi Gras, which means beads, beads and more beads, but it seems not all beads end up around the necks of parade goers. The festive throw has cleaning crews sucking thousands of beads out of storm drains.

The city pulled 46 tons of Mardi Gras beads out of clogged catch basins. Specifically, 93,000 pounds, and it was all found on a five block stretch of just one street along the parade route downtown.

Since late September, crews have flushed out 15,000 clogged catch basins, nearly one-fourth of the city's full roster of about 68,000 drains.

Crews have managed to collect around 7.2 million pounds of debris from Sept. 26 to Jan. 23.

Aside from leaves and mud clogging those basins, the city says its working to set up some type of retirement plan for those extra beads finding their way into the basins.