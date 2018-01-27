Houston covered in pink for ‘Race for the Cure’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Downtown Houston was covered in pink on Saturday.

Susan G. Komen Houston Executive Director Emelda Douglas says, "Breast cancer has been associated with the color pink, but at Susan G. Komen we want you to wear the color pink but we want you to take action as well because it takes resources as well to end breast cancer.

It was all part of the "Race for the Cure". The race was to have been held in October but was moved to January.

Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe was out giving hugs and support to the runners and walkers trying to bring awareness to the cause.

One participant said, "Breast cancer can affect anybody. You don't know when. You don't know where."

Another added, "It's important to bring awareness to breast cancer because it can be anyone, and it's important to make sure that you're getting tested and you're seeing your doctor and make sure everything is okay."

Whitney Qualls lost her mother and sister to cancer and she has had her own brushes with the big C. She says, "Everyday that I am here, I have to fight and prove that we're here to survive and that's what we're going to do.... Oh you're going to die. There's no way since your mother died, your sister died so it's going to be death for you, but I'm not going to die. I'm gonna beat this. I beat it twice. I can beat it again if it does come back but hopefully you know I'm okay and I'll be in remission forever."