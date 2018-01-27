× HPD: Man runs red light, slams into HPD unit, attempts home burglary

HOUSTON – A man was accused of attempting to break into northwest Houston homes after getting involved in a multi-vehicle accident with an HPD unit Saturday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

The accident happened around 12:45 a.m. near the intersection of Crosstimbers Street and Airline Drive.

Major PD Crash: Airline @ Crosstimbers. Suspect fled scene of crash but later taken into custody. Officer and citizen had minor injuries. #hounews #houtraff CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 27, 2018

According to police, the driver of a pickup truck ran a red light and struck a HPD car, causing both vehicles to spin into oncoming traffic.

Police says the driver of the pickup truck then crashed into another vehicle, fled the scene on foot and attempted to break into a couple of homes a few miles away from the accident.

The suspect was arrested and is charged with burglary of habitation, police said. Investigators will determine if the suspect was the driver of the pickup truck, to pursue hit-and-run charges.

The officer and other drivers involved had minor injuries.