HPD: Pickup truck slams into power pole in NW Houston

HOUSTON – A pickup truck slammed into a power pole after losing control on the road near Katy Freeway Saturday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

The accident happened around 12:05 a.m. on Washington Avenue when a pickup truck slammed into a wood power pole.

Police say the driver did not report any injuries, but two passengers in the truck were transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

According to HPD, alcohol was not a factor. Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the accident.