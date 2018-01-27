× HPD: Woman shot multiple times in leg outside SE Houston home; suspect at large

HOUSTON – A woman was shot multiple times outside of a residence in southeast Houston Saturday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police responded to a shooting call around 2:30 a.m. at a residence near Elrod Street and Garland Street.

Upon arrival, police found a woman on the road shot multiple times in the leg and learned that the suspect drove off in a white Chrysler.

The woman was transported to a local hospital in stable condition, police said.

There are unknown motives about the incident. Investigators will interview the victim to determine the cause of the shooting.

If anyone has information, please contact HPD Homicide Division at 713 308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713 222-TIPS.