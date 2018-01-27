‘Mean girls’ allegedly trick classmate, exposes her to pineapple

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BUTLER, PA - We all know that a high school cafeteria can be a gauntlet of bullies and straight-up mean girls. What happened at a school in Butler, Pennsylvania goes far beyond your typical name-calling. Three girls are facing charges for an alleged food attack on an allergy victim.

A 14-year-old student has a severe allergy to pineapple and can go into anaphylactic shock if exposed to it. Everyone in the school was aware, and pineapple isn't even allowed on the menu. Another 14-year-old girl brought a fruit cup from home, and that's when police say, the teens devised a devilish scheme to expose their classmate to the fruit.

The girls poured pineapple juice on their hands, then high-fived a bunch of students, including the victim. Their plan worked. The victim was hospitalized.

The pineapple prank could very well lead to a criminal record. One girl was charged in juvenile court with felony aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy and other offenses. Two other girls are facing criminal conspiracy charges.

A hard lesson to learn - being cruel is not cool!