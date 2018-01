× Police investigates shooting of 4-year-old child in Texas City

TEXAS CITY, Texas — The Texas City Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting of a 4-year-old child Saturday afternoon.

Police responded to a shooting around 1:20 p.m. in the 2800 block of Lynn Circle.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that a 4-year-old child was shot. Police are still on scene investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.