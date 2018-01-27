Woman files discrimination lawsuit against Walmart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Walmart has been hit with a lawsuit after a woman says she was discriminated against based on the color of her skin. “You know of racism but um, I’d never been face to face with it, and when I went to get a product that I use, and saw I couldn't reach it, I couldn't touch it, I couldn't read the ingredients, you know I was put into a box,” said the plaintiff.

The woman says she went to Walmart to buy beauty products and found that all products used by African Americans were segregated and locked behind glass that could only be opened by an employee, while beauty products for other races were easily available to customers. She also claims she wasn't allowed to touch the products until she purchased them and was accompanied by an employee to the register.

We reached out to Walmart and a spokesperson told us:

"We do not tolerate discrimination of any kind at Walmart. We serve more than 140 million customers weekly, crossing all demographics, and are focused on meeting their needs while providing the best shopping experience at each store. We’re sensitive to this situation, and also understand, like other retailers, that some products such as electronics, automotive, cosmetics and other personal care products are subject to additional security. Those determinations are made on a store-by-store basis using data supporting the need for the heightened measures. While we’ve yet to review a complaint, we take this situation seriously and look forward to addressing it with the court.”

The plaintiff plans to see this lawsuit through. "I just feel that we need to be treated equally, and it’s no way that we should be treated this way because of a complexion. We are all human and we deserve to be treated as everyone else,” said the plaintiff.

What started as a shopping trip for some beauty products sure has turned into an ugly situation.