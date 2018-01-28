× Gunmen kill at least 14 people at party in northeastern Brazil

(CNN) — Gunmen opened fire early Saturday at a party in the northeastern Brazilian city of Fortaleza, killing at least 14 people, including eight women, public security officials said.

Armed men stepped out of a vehicle and sprayed the partygoers with bullets, according to the Ceara state Public Security Secretariat.

Police arrived at the scene on the outskirts of Fortaleza, a popular tourist city, shortly after midnight Saturday, the public security agency said.

One suspect was in custody, said Andre Costa, the state secretary for public security. He said the slayings appeared to be planned.

“You see this all over the world, situations where people kill 50 people, 60 people in a nightclub,” Costa told reporters. “It’s this kind of thing that happens even in countries like the United States.”

Brazil set a record with more than 61,000 homicides in 2016, the last year for which statistics are available.

Brazil has an average of seven homicides per hour, and 29.7 per every 100,000 residents annually, according to the research group Brazilian Public Security Forum.

A woman is killed in Brazil every two hours, the research group reports. In 2016, 4,606 women were killed.

Northeastern Brazil has some of the highest homicide rates in the country, according to the group.

The state of Ceara, where the killings occurred, had 3,334 homicides in 2016.