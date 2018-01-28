× HPD: 2 men shot in NE Houston apartment complex parking lot

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is investigating a shooting at a northeast Houston apartment complex Saturday night.

Shooting Investigation: 10545 Hammerly. Robbery attempt in apt complex. Suspect and Complainant both shot. #hounews CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 28, 2018

Police responded to a shooting call around 10 p.m. at Spring Wood Village Apartments in the 10500 block of Hammerly Boulevard.

Upon arrival, officers found two men with gunshot wounds in the apartment complex parking lot.

According to police, one man was shot in his back and the other suffered shots to his hand and side. Both men were transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police are investigating if the shooting was a robbery attempt or disturbance.