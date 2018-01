× HPD: 6-year-old shot in neck at NW Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON – A 6-year-old child was shot at a northwest Houston apartment Sunday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting happened around 11:23 a.m. at Coppertree Village Apartments in the 1400 block W. Gulf Bank Road.

According to police, the child accidentally shot himself in the neck.

The shooting is under investigation.