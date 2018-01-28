HPD: Man shot after robbery attempt at NE Houston ballroom
HOUSTON – A man was shot after attempting to rob another man at a northeast Houston ballroom Sunday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.
Police responded to a shooting call around 1:30 a.m. at Matamoros Ballroom in the 10100 block of Jensen Road.
Upon arrival, officers learned the suspect attempted to rob the victim at gunpoint. The victim then grabbed a gun and shot the suspect.
The suspect was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive.