HPD: Suspected intoxicated driver kills man in car wreck near Pasadena

HOUSTON – A man was fatally injured in a car accident by an alleged intoxicated driver near Pasadena Saturday night, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police were dispatched to a car accident around 11:18 p.m. near the intersection of Allen Genoa Road and W. Southmore Avenue.

According to witnesses, the driver of a car attempted to turn left on W. Southmore Avenue when a pickup truck, traveling at a high rate of speed on Allen Genoa, slammed into the side of the car.

The driver of the car was decapitated and died at the scene, police said. The driver of the pickup truck exited his vehicle and attempted to flee the scene.

Witnesses of the accident tackled the suspect and held him until police arrived.

The suspect was arrested and showed signs of intoxication. If alcohol played a factor in this accident, the driver of the pickup truck will face intoxication manslaughter charges, police said.