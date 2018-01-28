× HPD: Man shot, killed in Northshore; car found in ditch

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department Homicide Division is investigating a fatal shooting in northeast Houston Sunday morning.

Police responded to a call from a considered citizen around 2:15 a.m. near the intersection of Maxey Road and Fleming Drive.

Upon arrival, officers found a car in the ditch along Maxey Road with victim inside who had suffered a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to Ben Taub Hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead, police said.

Police believe the shooting happened near an apartment complex in the area and are hoping some surveillance cameras in the area can provide some clues.

If anyone has information, please contact HPD Homicide Division at 713 308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713 222-8477.