The search is on for missing 17-year-old Wilson Stratton

HOUSTON -- Texas Equusearch along with family members and friends searched for missing 17-year-old Wilson Stratton Sunday afternoon.

The teen was last seen on Jan. 19 while leaving a Shell Gas station on San Felipe Street and Willowick Road near River Oaks.

Texas Equusearch searched around parks, train tracks and parking garages for the missing teen, hoping to find any clues leading to Stratton's whereabouts.

Stratton was last seen wearing a green and white Magellan fishing shirt, gray gym shorts and white tennis shoes.

If anyone has any information regarding the disappearance of Wilson Stratton, please contact the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840 or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.