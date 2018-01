× Bicyclist hospitalized after hit-and-run on Airline Drive, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a bicyclist was hit Monday morning while riding along Airline Drive.

The victim was riding a bicycle on near Parker Street when he was struck by a vehicle around 2:30 a.m. Investigators said it was a hit-and-run.

The man was taken to the hospital. His condition has not been released.

This is a developing story.