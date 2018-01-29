× Firefighters find burning mattress in hallway of Alief apartments, officials say

HOUSTON — Houston firefighters extinguished a fire Monday morning at an apartment in the Alief area.

Fire crews responded to the Chelsea Lane Apartment on Boone Road near Beechnut Street around 1:15 a.m.

Investigators said firefighters found a burning mattress in a hallway when they arrived. The fire was spreading quickly, but crews were able to put it out before damage was done to any of the units.

No injuries were reported.

An arson investigation is underway.