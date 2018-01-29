Guns and children: 2 young boys fatally shoot themselves, teen shot by friend in social media challenge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - It was a weekend that will haunt a community and two families forever after two young boys fatally shot themselves while handling handguns.

In the first incident, a 4-year-old boy in Texas city found his grandmother's gun in a bedroom and accidentally pulled the trigger. Another day, a 6-year-old in north Houston found a gun in a room and shot himself in the neck. Both children died from their injuries.

Both cases are under investigation, but we all find ourselves asking, “How could this happen?”

More so, we want to know if the situations could be prevented altogether.

Both children died after getting access to guns owned by family members, but some older people are intentionally carrying guns and making a game of it.

An internet challenge involving guns recently went horribly wrong.

Sherman Lackland, 21, is facing charges after shooting his friend in something called the "no lackin' challenge."

In the challenge, one person is supposed to pull a gun on a friend and that friend is also to pull a gun.

But, no one is supposed to pull the trigger.

That wasn't the case involving Lackland and his 17-year-old victim. Lackland's friend was shot in the head and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Such senseless acts.