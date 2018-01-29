Houston police release surveillance video from Subway robbery last November in hopes of catching suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON— The Houston Police Department is searching for a man caught on surveillance video robbing a Subway restaurant with a knife.

According to police the man entered the Subway at 5242 Hollister on November 24 around 9 a.m. when he pulled out a knife and demanded cash.

The Subway employee didn't see which direction the man fled in but according to the police report, the suspect appears to be between 23 and 27-years-old, and is 5 feet 4 inches to 5 feet 5 inches tall. The man was last seen wearing a Texans hat and has a tattoo on his right hand.

The suspect is facing charges of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5000.00 for info leading to the suspect's arrest.

