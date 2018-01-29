× HPD: Gunman fires at man, woman in northwest Houston

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a shooting early Monday near the Memorial Park area.

The victims have been identified as a man and woman. Investigators said the pair was riding in a pickup truck on Fowler Street near Washington Avenue around 3 a.m. when shots were fired at them.

Police said the back window of the pickup truck was shot out, but no one was injured.

It’s possible the male victim knows the suspect, officers said. The motive behind the shooting is unknown.