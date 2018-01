× HPD: Shooting victim found near car crash on Southwest Freeway

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a fatal shooting Tuesday night on the Southwest Freeway.

Officers responded around 8:45 p.m. to an area between Bissonnet and Beltway 8. Investigators said a car had crashed into a utility pole and a man was found lying on the ground near the wreckage. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim had a gunshot wound, investigators said.