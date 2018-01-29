Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON— There's a national day for everything these days, but this one is pretty poppin’.

It's National Bubble Wrap Appreciation Day. There's just something so satisfying about popping a roll. You may think bubble wrap is all about protecting your items during shipping and storage, but did you know it was actually designed as 3-D wallpaper?

Not to burst anyone's bubble, but that’s pretty weird.

Engineers created it back in 1957, but people weren't really feeling wallpaper they could pop. Eventually they discovered it would be great for packing, and get this, people love playing with bubble wrap so much, it was even a finalist in the National Toy Hall of Fame's Class of 2016.

It didn't make the final cut, but hey it's a winner in our eyes. Everyone loves to pop those bubbles.

On Monday a huge group of students from Littleton Public Schools in Colorado popped their way into the record books. They set a new world record for most people popping bubble wrap at the same time.

So, for all you bubble wrap lovers out there, this is your day so pop away.