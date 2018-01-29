Minnesota minor league baseball team built 130 foot ice slide for Super Bowl weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MINNESOTA— The Twin Cities are ready for Super Bowl weekend, and the St. Paul Saints minor league baseball team doesn't want all the fun to be about football.

“We wanted to create some sort of winter wonderland and we thought, how far into the Saints dynamic of coming up with something crazy could we go? And we decided, let's put a slide out, that's the last thing you would think of in the winter, so, we did,” said St. Paul Saints Vice President, Sean Aronson.

This one of a kind attraction is called the "Super Slide.” You would think it belonged in a water park, but they actually made use for it elsewhere, on their baseball field.

Talk about sliding into home plate!

The Super Slide took three weeks to build and is made entirely out of wood with seven truckloads of snow covering it.

“The slide is a 40-foot drop, 130 feet long. Chances are you're going about 170 or 180 feet because, at the end of that, you're going to slide pretty good,” said Aronson.

If you're headed to Minneapolis slide into the St. Paul Saints baseball field for a Super Bowl experience unlike any other.