Ready or not, it’s time to start talking tax returns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - While the tax deadline this year is April 17, you can start filing your 2017 tax return as of Monday.

If you're trying to decide whether to file now or wait, filing early definitely has its benefits.

For one, the earlier you file, the faster you'll have any potential refund money back in your pocket. Plus, if you plan to file earlier, your accountant or tax preparer has more time to help you submit the most advantageous tax return.

"About 20 percent of the returns normally are prepared in the last two weeks," accountant Ed Gardner said. "Then, people want to contact their tax preparer, and of course, they're swamped, people have already made appointments. So, they're rushing and they could potentially not include a deduction you were allowed."

Another big reason to file early is to prevent tax-related identity theft.

In the past, criminals have used social security numbers to file false tax returns with the intention of collecting large tax refunds before people become aware of it.

To learn more tax tips, check out the video above!

Stay connected! Download the CW39 NewsFix app for iOS or Android devices and the CW39 Weather app for iOS or Android devices.