Suspect killed while breaking into apartment home in Gulfcrest, police say 

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after an intruder was killed during an altercation with an apartment resident Monday morning in Gulfcrest.

Police responded to an apartment building in the 6100 block of Long Drive around 6 a.m. Investigators said the suspect entered the home while the family was sleeping.

According to officers, the wife heard the suspect inside the apartment and told her husband, who then got up and confronted him. Both men got into an altercation, at which time both were injured.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene after paramedics attempted to revive him.

Detectives are awaiting autopsy results to determine the cause of death.