Tech News: Elon Musk hot new product, faulty ride leaves fans crying at Disney theme park

HAWTHORNE, Calif— The gazillionaire inventor and investor Elon Musk, has a hot new product on the market. The Boring Company, founded by Musk, is selling flamethrowers at $500.00 a pop.

Musk let the world know about it on Instagram.

The company claims it's "The world's safest flamethrower. Guaranteed to liven up any party." Musk says it's also "Great for roasting nuts."

So far, demand is high, but he's capping sales at 20,000.

Not everyone's a flame-throwing pro, so you can buy a fire extinguisher from Musk, too, for $30.00.

Musk says the flamethrower works against hordes of zombies, or your money back.

Speaking of money back, some tech trouble in Disney paradise Sunday could lead to refunds.

The Ursula animatronic on the theme park's Little Mermaid ride literally lost its head. The theme park riders were really freaked out! Especially the kids who saw her decapitated with her head dangling, and singing under the sea.

What a poor, unfortunate incident and a real tech headache!

