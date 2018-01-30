Beaumont man threatens family members with shotgun during heated argument, deputies say

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of drawing a shotgun during a heated argument with family members Monday morning.

Cory Alan James, 26, is charged with aggravated assault family violence with a weapon.

Deputies responded to a family disturbance call involving a gun in the 8400 block of Terry Road around 10:50 a.m.

Investigators said the suspect was having an argument with several family members when he went to his bedroom and returned with a pump shotgun. According to officers, James pointed the shotgun at his family while continuing to argue with them.

Deputies from a number of divisions within the sheriff’s office responded to setup a perimeter around the residence. Deputies were able to convince James to exit the residence peacefully and turn himself over to deputies, officers said.

James exited the residences and was taken into custody without incident.