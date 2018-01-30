Border patrol agents discover 76 undocumented immigrants, including 13 children, inside tractor-trailer near Laredo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAREDO, Texas - No matter which side of the border wall debate you're on, there's no debate when it comes to the danger associated with smuggling immigrants into the United States. U.S. border patrol agents' latest discovery at a checkpoint near Laredo drives that point home.

Agents found 76 undocumented immigrants in a tractor-trailer northeast of the border city on Friday. Thirteen unaccompanied children were among the human cargo. Everyone they found crammed inside the big-rig was either from Mexico, Honduras, El Salvador or Guatamela.

Agents seized the vehicle and arrested the driver who is a U.S. citizen. They have not yet released his name.

According to Border Patrol, all those being smuggled were in "good health." As we know, that's not always the case in Texas, especially during the summer.

Last July, about eight undocumented immigrants were found dead inside a semi that was parked at a San Antonio Walmart. They died from heat exposure after being stuffed into a trailer and smuggled from Laredo to the Alamo City.

Agents say there's been an increase in the use of tractor-trailers to transport immigrants, and that only increases the danger. The big-rig drivers risk their freedom, and undocumented immigrants risk their lives.

