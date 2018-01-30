Closing Comments: Grego gives thanks for winning community service award

HOUSTON -- We love good news, especially when it involves one of our own. Our main man Grego won a community service award for public service at an event held in Splendora. He takes a moment to tell us more about it and say thanks. Great job Grego!
