Day in the Life: Tattoo artist Marco Burciaga

Posted 5:05 PM, January 30, 2018, by , Updated at 05:51PM, January 30, 2018

HOUSTON -- Marco Burciaga uses a lot of canvasses for his art work. At his shop, First Street Studios in Humble, he is inking up people from morning til night. Check it out as we follow him to see what a day in his life is like.