‘Glee’ star Mark Salling, who pleaded guilty to child pornography charge, found dead of apparent suicide

LOS ANGELES, Calif. - Actor Mark Salling, best known for his appearance in the popular TV series “Glee," has been found dead of an apparent suicide, TMZ reports.

Salling, who pleaded guilty in October to a charge of child pornography possession, was found at the Los Angeles River in Sunland.

The manner of death is currently unknown. Sentencing in the case was set to begin in March.

In pleading guilty, the former actor admitted to downloading 50,000 images of child pornography on his computer, according to the Los Angeles Times. He also possessed 4,000 photos and 1,600 videos on a thumb drive.

Salling portrayed Noah “Puck” Puckerman in 96 episodes of “Glee” from 2009 to 2015, according to IMDB.com. He also appeared in the films “Rocky Road” and “Glee: the 3D Concert Movie.”