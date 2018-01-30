Governor Abbott orders Texas Rangers to investigate Karolyi Ranch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW WAVERLY, Texas -- Governor Greg Abbott has ordered the Texas Rangers to launch an investigation into the sexual assault allegations at Karolyi Ranch in New Waverly.

The ranch, run by Bela and Marta Karolyi, previously served as the national training center for USA Gymnastics.

Since 2016, athletes have come forward with allegations of sexual abuse while training at the facility, leading to the sentencing last week of former team doctor Larry Nassar.

"The public statements made by athletes who previously trained at the Karolyi Ranch are gut-wrenching. Those athletes as well as Texans deserve to know that no stone is left unturned to ensure that the allegations are thoroughly vetted and the perpetrators and enablers of any such misconduct are brought to justice. The people of Texas demand, and the victims deserve, nothing less,” said Abbott.

USA Gymnastics is looking for a new training facility for their athletes.