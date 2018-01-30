× HCSO: 2 suspects on the run after man shot to death in Spring

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas— The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects accused of shooting a man to death in the Spring Burnam Wood subdivision Tuesday afternoon.

According to deputies, the suspects were last seen in the 4400 block of Adonis drive, where the shooting occurred.

The first suspect was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, and the second suspect was wearing a black hoodie.

The men are believed to be armed and extremely dangerous.