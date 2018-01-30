× HPD: Suspect attempts to ditch drugs during police chase in Homestead

HOUSTON — A man was arrested early Tuesday after leading Houston police on a winding chase through a Homestead neighborhood.

Officers attempted to stop the driver for an alleged traffic violation around 2:30 a.m. on Cheeves Street, but the suspect refused to stop. Investigators said the driver ran several stop signs, and at one point during the chase, threw an item out of the window.

The driver was eventually stopped on Rhobell near Deanna.

The item was later recovered and confirmed to be narcotics.

The suspect is charged with drug possession and evading arrest.