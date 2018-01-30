Little Jacob’s identity still remains mystery more than 3 months after body washed ashore in Galveston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS DISTURBING IMAGE.....

GALVESTON, Texas - It has been more than three months since the naked body of a little boy washed ashore in Galveston. Known only as Little Jacob, police have taken the unorthodox step of releasing his actual photo as a last possible resort to figure out his real identity.

"If that means shocking the public, if that means releasing things that maybe aren't appropriate in some instances, well that's what it means," said Capt. Joshua Schirard with the Galveston Police Department.

Authorities still believe he's between three and five years old and, based on his autopsy, they believe he died before going in the water. His little body showed signs of neglect and abuse, but nothing that would prove to be fatal. So, in addition to finding out who he is, they still don`t know exactly how he died.

Here is what they do know:

No one has reported a missing child matching Little Jacob's description.

Based on a test called "reverse drift analysis," conducted by the U.S. Coast Guard and the National Weather Service, Little Jacob was put in the water in the Galveston area.

They believe he was in the water anywhere from 12 to 48 hours.

Little Jacob did not drown.

Finally, despite releasing a sketch almost immediately, partnering with the FBI and the Texas Department of Family & Protective Services, and doing a nationwide search, this little boy remains at the center of a very big mystery.

"Detectives have pursued and exhausted hundreds of tips and leads. But Little Jacob still remains unidentified."

The FBI is offering a $10,000 dollar reward for the successful ID and location of whomever was caring for him before he disappeared. This plea to the public could be the last big hope for helping Little Jacob.

Stay connected! Download the CW39 NewsFix app for iOS or Android devices and the CW39 Weather app for iOS or Android devices.