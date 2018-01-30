Man accused of breaking into Spring resident’s garage, selling stolen goods to pawn shop

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office is searching for a man accused of breaking into a Spring resident’s garage.

Ronald Joseph Thompson, 48, is charged with theft.

Officers were dispatched Tuesday to the 16200 block of Lafone Drive where the victim reported his garage was damaged and several items were stolen.

Investigators later discovered the suspect sold the complainant’s property at a local pawn shop. The suspect was identified as Thompson and all the stolen property was returned to its owner.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts should contact the constable’s office or your local law enforcement.