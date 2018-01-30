Man accused of selling stolen car, forged title to Craigslist buyer

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office is searching for a man accused of selling a stolen vehicle and forged paperwork to an unsuspecting buyer.

Joshua Gabriel Ortiz-Lopez is charged with theft and tampering with a government document. The suspect is accused of posting the vehicle to Craigslist for sale.

Investigators said Ortiz-Lopez and the buyer settled on a price, which has not been released, and arranged to meet. The victim traded the car for cash and the suspect left.

The complainant later learned that the vehicle was stolen and the title was forged when he tried to register and insure the vehicle, deputies said.

Anyone with information related to the case, should call the constable’s office or local law enforcement.