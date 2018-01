× Mardi Gras! Galveston celebration kicks off Friday

GALVESTON, Texas – The largest celebration of its kind in Texas and the third largest in the nation, Mardi Gras! Galveston brings the island’s streets to life with parade viewers shouting for beads, lively tunes played by the colorful marching bands, and the infectious merriment that dominates the island for two full weeks.

The celebration will kick off this weekend in Galveston, marking the start of carnival season with headliner concerts, elaborate parades and plenty of bead throwing.

To view this year’s parade schedule, click here. For more information on Mardi Gras! Galveston, visit www.mardigrasgalveston.com.

First Weekend Major Events

FRIDAY

5:15 p.m. Mardi Gras Concert: Almost Endless Summer (Bud Light Stage)

5:00 p.m. Funky Uptown Umbrella Brigade Pre-Party (Electric Stage)

5:30 p.m. George P. Mitchell Mardi Gras Award Ceremony (The Tremont House)

7:00 p.m. George P. Mitchell Mardi Gras Award Parade (Entertainment District)

7:30 p.m. Mardi Gras Concert: Ryan Ross (Bud Light Stage)

8:30 p.m. Funky Uptown Umbrella Brigade (Entertainment District)

9:00 p.m. Mardi Gras Concert: DJ Skritchin (Electric Stage)

10:00 p.m. Mardi Gras! Galveston Parade (Entertainment District)

10:00 p.m. Mardi Gras Concert: Honeybrowne (Bud Light Stage)

11:00 p.m. Mardi Gras Concert: Jamie Harvey (Electric Stage)

SATURDAY

11:00 a.m. Official Mardi Gras! Galveston Jolly Jester Jaunt 5K (Entertainment District)

12:00 p.m. Mardi Gras Concert: Bare Necessity (Bud Light Stage)

12:00 p.m. Mystic Krewe of Aquarius Mardi Gras Parade (Seawall & Entertainment District)

1:00 p.m. Zaniest Golf Cart Parade (Entertainment District)

3:00 p.m. Krewe d’iHeart Media Art Car Parade (Entertainment District)

4:15 p.m. Mardi Gras Concert: The Line Up (Bud Light Stage)

5:00 p.m. Mardi Gras Concert: DJ Qwest (Electric Stage)

5:30 p.m. Mardi Gras Concert: Everclear (Bud Light Stage)

6:00 p.m. Krewe of Gambrinus Parade (Seawall & Entertainment District)

9:00 p.m. Mardi Gras Concert: DJ Phon (Electric Stage)

10:00 p.m. Mardi Gras Concert: Sprung (Bud Light Stage)

11:00 p.m. Mardi Gras Concert: Made Monster (Electric Stage)

SUNDAY

11:45 a.m. Mardi Gras Concert: Alianza (Bud Light Stage)

1:00 p.m. Fiesta Gras Estrella TV Parade (Entertainment District)

2:30 p.m. Mardi Gras Concert: La Mafia (Bud Light Stage)

4:00 p.m Mega 101 Fiesta Gras Parade (Entertainment District)

