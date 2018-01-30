× Pearland teen arrested for posting terroristic threats against classmates on Snapchat

PEARLAND, Texas— A teen has been arrested after posting terroristic threats on Snapchat.

The Pearland Police Department responded to a residence Monday around 8:40 p.m. after receiving a call from a mom who said her children had received disturbing messages on Snapchat.

According to police, the message relayed a possible threat at Berry Miller Junior High.

Further investigation led to the Brazoria County DA’s Office filing charges against a 14-year-old male student. The teen was taken into custody and transported to the Brazoria County Juvenile Detention Facility.