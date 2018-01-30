Removal of Cleveland Indians logo brings up Native American imagery in Texas sports

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - With the announcement that the Cleveland Indians will remove the controversial "Chief Wahoo" logo from their hats and jerseys in 2019, it once again brings up the discussion over Native American imagery in sports.

In Texas, more than 20 high schools have Native American themed high school mascots.

In Cleveland, Texas, the city's high school also carries the Indians' nickname and four years ago, Houston ISD changed the names of multiple schools' mascots.

"We have no interest in changing our mascot here at Cleveland Independent School District," said Susan Ard, the CISD director of communications. "We have had the same mascot for many, many years, and the logo we use is the Headdress, or a 'C.' We do not use or have any type of likeness of a person or Indian for our logo.

Although CISD is not backing down it will be interesting to see how it will all play out.