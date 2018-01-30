Study ranks Texas as best state to drive in the US!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TEXAS—We certainly seem to spend a lot of our time driving in Texas, but apparently, there's no better place to do it!

Wallet Hub has ranked Texas the best state to drive in.

The study looks at data from things that make a positive commute like road quality, safety and rush-hour traffic congestion.

The Lone Star State ranks in the top half in every category and even pulled in the top five for fewest days with precipitation, third for lowest average gas prices and second for most car wash stations per capita.

Kansas and Nebraska ranked number two and three best overall, behind Texas.

Hawaii takes the lowest spot, ranking as one of the worst for nearly every category. Washington, Maryland, Carlifornia and Connecticut round out the bottom five.

Sorry everyone else, not only is everything bigger in Texas, but it's also apparently way better!