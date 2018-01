Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON— A Texas high school has closed down for the rest of the week due to the flu. Nearly 30 percent of the students at Concordia High School in Austin are out sick.

The principal says that adds up to 35 students and three staff members.

That may not seem like a lot, but the private school only has 121 students and 20 staff members. “Continuing the education at the quality and level we want to do it, really can't happen with so many students out,” said Principal David Mueller.

Just to be safe, the school is shutting down shop, and hopefully doing a deep clean.