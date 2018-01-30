Toronto landscaper accused of killing, dismembering bodies of at least 5 men with ties to ‘gay village’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TORONTO, Canada -- A Toronto gardener is accused of killing more than just weeds, after five different human remains were found in large planters he maintained.

Bruce McArthur was initially arrested Jan. 18 on first degree murder charges in the deaths of 44-year-old Selim Esen and 49-year-old Andrew Kinsman.

During his arrest, police reportedly found another man tied to his bed.

On Jan. 29, investigators added three additional first degree charges for the deaths of 58-year-old Majeed Kayhan, 47-year-old Dean Lisowick and 50-year -old Soroush Mahmudi.

All this gives McArthur the infamous title of serial killer.

Coincidentally, all five victims had ties to "the gay village," a predominantly gay neighborhood in Toronto.

Records show that McArthur maintained at least 30 properties around Toronto.

Now charged with killing at least five men and dismembering their bodies, Toronto residents are glad to have this lunatic landscaper off the streets.