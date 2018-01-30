× Trump set to deliver first State of the Union amid divided nation; Houston voters weigh in

WASHINGTON, D.C. – It’s a first for President Donald Trump Tuesday night as POTUS gives his first State of the Union address before Congress.

The White House has indicated the president will discuss several key categories in his speech, including jobs and the economy, immigration, infrastructure, trade, and national security.

“Hopefully, the Democrats will join us or enough of them will join us so we can really do something great for DACA and for immigration in general,” the president told reporters.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and others have invited young immigrants known as ‘Dreamers’ to sit in the audience.

Several other lawmakers will be dressed in black to highlight the #MeToo movement.

Another first is an unusual fundraising technique the Trump re-election campaign is using.

During a livestream of the State of the Union, the campaign’s fundraising webpage will showcase a donor scroll of names from those who donate $35 or more, up to the maximum allowed by law, which is $2,700.

“I’m excited to hear President Trump’s State of the Union address tonight,” House Speaker Paul Ryan announced. “And honestly, the state of the union is looking up.”

But the president’s critics are quick to point out the great divide across the U.S.A.

“The state of our precious union is fractured. It’s divided,” Louisiana Democratic Congressman Cedric Richmond suggested.

“If the president calls for bipartisanship tonight, I welcome it,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer insisted. “But we eagerly await action, not just a sound bite in a speech.”

But how do voters feel about the president’s first year?

“I think Mr. Trump has promised a bunch of stuff, and he’s delivering on a lot,” Houstonian Martin Wysocki commented. “We’ve got a lot to go. There’s a lot wrong with this country, yet.”

“The Middle Class, so to speak, and Lower Class– I think it’s still an ongoing struggle. I don’t think they’re doing as well,” John Clark added.

“But really he’s…what has he done?!” Edward Abrams questioned.

“There’s nothing that he can say that I want to hear,” Miya Jackman said. “The only thing I want to hear is him leaving.”

Some congressional Democrats are opting not to attend the event.

And even the Supreme Court justices won’t all be in attendance.

Only four out of the nine are showing up for Trump.

But as history has taught us….a house divided cannot stand.

So maybe……just maybe……somehow a state of healing the union can start soon?