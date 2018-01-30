HPD holds investigation briefing after kidnapping victim fatally shot by FBI agent in NE Houston

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is sharing its latest investigative findings Tuesday morning after a kidnapping victim was shot and killed during an FBI rescue attempt last week in the Trinity Gardens area.

The victim was killed as SWAT agents stormed a home in the 7300 block of Elbert Street near S. Finch Circle around 2 a.m. Thursday. Investigators said he was being held captive at the residence. Agents made entry, and somehow, the victim was caught in the crossfire. The victim was rushed to Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital, where he later died.

Nicolas Chase Cunningham, 42; Jimmy Tony Sanchez, 28; and Sophia Perez Heath, 35, have all been arrested and charged with aggravated kidnapping in connection to the incident. Cunningham and Sanchez are also charged with aggravated robbery.

Before the victim was found being held captive at Sanchez’ home, police were able to arrest the men accused of taking the victim from his home in Conroe.

The victim was with his 12-year-old son when Cunningham and Sanchez allegedly bound them, searched the home for valuables and then took the father away. The boy was able to free himself and went to neighbor’s house to call for help.

Investigators said a family member who lives at the home, but was not present during the incident, received a call soon afterwards from someone who demanded money for the victim’s safe return.

The Conroe Police Department contacted the FBI for assistance. The suspects were eventually tracked down and arrested at a hotel room near Webster, Texas.

The agent who fired the fatal shot has been placed on administrative leave — standard protocol — pending the investigation, officials said.