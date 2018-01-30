Woman, step-father arrested while allegedly picking up drug shipment at Beaumont post office

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — A man and his step-daughter are behind bars after attempting to pick up 80,000 mcg of Fentanyl from a post office in Beaumont, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators said the drug, which was evenly sealed into 80 individual packets, has a street value of $8,000 to $10,000.

The narcotics task force was dispatched Monday after the package was shipped to the UPS Office at 3755 Washington Boulevard. The man was immediately arrested inside while picking up the delivery, and the woman was arrested outside while waiting in the suspect’s truck.

The sheriff’s office said there was a strong odor of marijuana around the truck and a clear baggie of meth on the console. Officers also found a small bottle containing Winstrol Anabolic Steroid inside the vehicle.

The suspect were identified as Silsbee residents Clifford Cole, 54, and Amber Hayden 37.

Both are charged with possession of a controlled substance. They booked into the Jefferson County Jail.

Meanwhile, deputies said the investigation continues.