ATM taken during smash-and-grab at Holiday Inn near Bush Airport, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for as many as eight men allegedly responsible for a smash and grab at a Holiday Inn hotel near Bush Intercontinental Airport.

Police were dispatched around 3:45 a.m. to the hotel on Kenswick Drive near Will Clayton Parkway. Investigators said six to eight men broke through the front glass door of the hotel.

“The manager advised at least two of the males were armed with pistols,” Lt. Larry Crowson said.

Police said they grabbed the ATM, which was not bolted down, and loaded the machine into a van. The suspects fled before officers could arrive.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information related to the case should call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477). All tipsters will remain anonymous.