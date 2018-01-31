Between the Lines: Craig goes off-roading indoors

HOUSTON - Craig Hlavaty went to the Houston Auto Show and was able to get a look at the 2018 Jeep, which was put through its paces on an indoor track with a trained driver. Craig wasn't able to drive it, sadly. There isn't enough insurance in the world to cover what could have happened. Check it out!